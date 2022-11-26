Soccer

England showed the grit needed for World Cup, Southgate says

26 November 2022 - 10:13 By Reuters
England coach Gareth Southgate acknowledges the fans following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
England coach Gareth Southgate acknowledges the fans following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

England coach Gareth Southgate acknowledged his side had failed to repeat their early World Cup attacking fluency in their 0-0 draw with the US, but said success in major tournaments often required such gritty performances.

England opened their campaign in Qatar with an adventurous 6-2 win over Iran on Monday, raising hopes that they were finally finding their scoring form again just in time for the World Cup.

But the boos that rang out around the Al Bayt Stadium at the end of their largely drab draw with the US on Friday suggested those expectations might prove premature.

“Yes, we lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third and we weren't able to open up, to create really good chances,” Southgate told reporters. “But we had to show another side of ourselves.”

He said his players stood up to a deluge of corners and set pieces by a US side that grew in confidence and came closest to winning the contest when Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic smacked a shot against the crossbar in the first half.

“To be a successful team at a tournament, you have to show those different faces and we did that tonight,” Southgate said.

“I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise about the performance. But not many teams go through World Cups and get nine points in the group.”

Southgate offered most praise to his central defenders Harry Maguire and John Stones.

“Personally, I am really pleased with the application of the players,” he said. “To come off the high of the performance of the other day and find that same energy and level of quality was always going to be a challenge.”

Southgate — a former England defender who as a coach led his country to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020 — faced growing criticism in the run-up to the World Cup when England's form nosedived.

On Friday, he managed to stop the way the Americans were cutting through England's midfield by bringing on the experienced Jordan Henderson as a substitute for 19-year-old Jude Bellingham halfway through the second half.

But the arrival of winger Jack Grealish off the bench for Raheem Sterling offered only fleeting moments of pace for England who were relieved to hear the final whistle.

The draw leaves the Three Lions top of Group B, one point ahead of Iran and two ahead of the US, and still likely to advance to the first knockout round. England play their last group game against bottom-placed Wales on Tuesday.

MORE:

Today's World Cup fixtures: make or break for Argentina, France play Danes

Saturday's World Cup fixtures.
Sport
5 hours ago

Richarlison scores spectacular volley as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0

Brazil striker Richarlison scored twice including a spectacular swivelling volley to get his nation's quest for a sixth World Cup title off to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa Soccer
  2. Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit Soccer
  3. No more jokes, make it happen! - Elon Musk urged to buy Man Utd Soccer
  4. I didn't want to return to Pirates, says Makhubela on his move from Arrows Soccer
  5. Cameroon-born Embolo refuses to celebrate as he gives Swiss narrow win Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK