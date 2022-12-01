Soccer

Brazil to rest starters for group game against Cameroon

01 December 2022 - 16:15 By Fernando Kallas
Gabriel Jesus in action for Brazil in their World Cup Qatar Group G match against Switzerland. The striker is likely to start against Cameroon.
Gabriel Jesus in action for Brazil in their World Cup Qatar Group G match against Switzerland. The striker is likely to start against Cameroon.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Paris St-Germain forward Neymar and Juventus right-back Danilo picked up ankle injuries in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has given no timetable for their return.

Several Brazil players were also ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday's training session and was substituted off at half time in the game against Switzerland.

According to Brazilian television station Globo, Tite has already told the squad he plans to give some players their first start at a World Cup match when they meet the African side.

Cameroon still have a chance of qualifying.

Brazil are World Cup favourites for a reason, and have a bench packed with players like Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester United winger Antony, Arsenal's attacking duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool's Fabinho.

Cameroon will face Brazil without goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will top Group G if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, top spot will be decided by goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon who have one apiece. Both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

OPINION | Fans' passion in Qatar holds lessons for bungling Bafana

Will we ever see hundreds of people making their way into Johannesburg's FNB Stadium or any other ground to watch Bafana against top opposition?
Sport
4 hours ago

Is Qatar the World Cup that African coaches come of age?

So far African coaches’ style of play and understanding of the players has shown dividends.
Sport
23 hours ago

ANALYSIS | Improving Argentina starting to look the part

When they needed it most, Argentina found their best performance of the World Cup so far as they defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, a result that ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ghana may face more drama in clash against last-chance Uruguay

After five-goal thrillers in their opening two World Cup matches, Ghana may be hoping to reach the last-16 with a little less drama when they meet ...
Sport
1 hour ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  2. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  3. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  5. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft