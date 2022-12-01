ANALYSIS | Improving Argentina starting to look the part

There was more zip, better combination play and an altogether more polished Argentina on Wednesday, when they had 24 shots at goal, which suggests a theory put forward by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez last week may well be true.

Martinez said most teams will only be ready to compete in Qatar by their third pool game, given they had such little time to train ahead of the World Cup and some went into the finals without a friendly behind them.

“This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it's an incredible advantage,” he said.

Certainly the evidence when it comes to Argentina is compelling. They have got steadily better and saved their best performance for arguably their toughest pool opponent.

That should sound a warning to the other title hopefuls that Lionel Messi and co are starting to click into gear. And they may have some more to go through yet.

Messi trundled around the pitch, only bursting into life when the ball was near him, showing again this is an Argentina side less reliant on him than those from the past, though that does not mean he is not an important player.

There are many other players in this side who are growing in stature and they too will be ready to face the Netherlands or US in the quarterfinals provided they can get past the Australians on Saturday.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here