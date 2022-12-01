Soccer

ANALYSIS | Improving Argentina starting to look the part

01 December 2022 - 11:34 By Nick Said
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating after the World Cup Group C match against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on November 30, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating after the World Cup Group C match against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on November 30, 2022.
Image: Richard Sellers/Getty Images

When they needed it most, Argentina found their best performance of the World Cup as they defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, a result that sealed them top spot in Group C and a last-16 meeting against Australia.

It has already been a roller-coaster ride in Qatar for the South Americans, who came into the tournament on the back of a 36-match unbeaten run under coach Lionel Scaloni but looked rusty in their stunning opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

It immediately put them on the back foot in the pool, but they did enough to see off Mexico 2-0 in another unconvincing display in their second match. It was a much improved showing against the Polish at Stadium 974, where they were roared on by the vast majority of the 44,089 crowd.

“We wanted to compensate for the defeat [against Saudi Arabia]. Today it was a great game, we played very well collectively,” Argentina scorer Alexis Mac Allister said, adding the team did not let their heads drop after Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty.

“We tried to stay positive, to stay calm. We did not feel down. We tried to be optimistic and go for the match. Fortunately we managed to win and go through.”

There was more zip, better combination play and an altogether more polished Argentina on Wednesday, when they had 24 shots at goal, which suggests a theory put forward by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez last week may well be true.

Martinez said most teams will only be ready to compete in Qatar by their third pool game, given they had such little time to train ahead of the World Cup and some went into the finals without a friendly behind them.

“This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it's an incredible advantage,” he said.

Certainly the evidence when it comes to Argentina is compelling. They have got steadily better and saved their best performance for arguably their toughest pool opponent.

That should sound a warning to the other title hopefuls that Lionel Messi and co are starting to click into gear. And they may have some more to go through yet.

Messi trundled around the pitch, only bursting into life when the ball was near him, showing again this is an Argentina side less reliant on him than those from the past, though that does not mean he is not an important player.

There are many other players in this side who are growing in stature and they too will be ready to face the Netherlands or US in the quarterfinals provided they can get past the Australians on Saturday.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

France file complaint to Fifa after Griezmann goal disallowed

France are filing a complaint to Fifa after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed after a video review after the final whistle of ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Tunisia remain also-rans but leave with heads held high after beating France

Tunisia had arguably one of their finest footballing nights on Wednesday but it was not enough to save them from yet another early exit at the World ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into World Cup last 16

Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the Fifa World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years thanks to a solo goal by ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Morocco, Germany, Spain, Belgium in a fight

Thursday's World Cup fixtures.
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  3. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  5. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft