Sundowns Ladies win big at Hollywoodbets Super League Awards function

03 December 2022 - 19:51 By Busisiwe Mokwena
Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala and striker Boitumelo Rabale were named coach and young player of the season at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards function.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were the big winners at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on Saturday afternoon.

Banyana Ba Style were crowned league champions for the third time since the top tier of the women’s football league was launched in 2019 and they were rewarded with R2m for their efforts.

Sundowns, who won the league with four matches to spare, dominated as their all-conquering campaign included 82 points from 30 games, two losses and they scored a whopping 126 goals.

Jerry Tshabalala, who led the team to their second consecutive CAF Champions League podium finish, was named the Coach of the Season for the second time in a row and he took home R50,000.

Lesotho-born striker Boitumelo Rabale was the star of the awards ceremony as she was named the Player of the Season , also walking away with R50,000.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic star missed out on the top goal scorer award which was won by veteran striker Nompumelelo Nyandeni with the JVW FC player scoring 30 goals in 30 matches this season.

Richmond United’s Nthabiseng Majiya, who scored the goal that helped Banyana Banyana beat neighbours Botswana at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) earlier this year, was named the best Young Player of the Season.

The head of operations for Africa for the sponsors, Sandisiwe Bhengu, said they have been impressed with how much the women’s game has grown over the last two years since they got on board.

“This has clearly shown that South Africans have a strong desire for Women’s football. Through partnerships with stakeholders like the SABC, we have been able to give hope to the young girl child who watches her idol on television every week to become part of the journey that seeks to make South Africa a footballing giant on the world stage,” said Bhengu.

La Liga delegate in South Africa Enrique Suay, announced that all the winners will travel to Spain for a La Liga experience as part of the added prize because of the partnership they have with Hollywoodbets. 

Full list of winners

Young Player of the Season: Nthabiseng Majiya

Goalkeeper of the Season: Katlego Moletsane

Player of the Season: Boitumelo Rabale

Coach of the Season: Jerry Tshabalala

Top Goalscorer: Nompumelelo Nyandeni

Referee of the Season: Hloniphile Msezane

Assistant Referee of the Season: Amogelang Msiza

