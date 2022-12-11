'There’s no hiding from it, it hurts,' says England's 'gutted' Harry Kane

Harry Kane said he is “absolutely gutted” and admitted there is “no hiding from it, it hurts”, in response to his devastating penalty miss that cost England heavily as they lost 2-1 to France in their World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday night.

Kane's England teammates have rallied around the striker, who became the country's top scorer drawing level on 53 goals with Wayne Rooney with his 54th-minute penalty to make the score 1-1 but blasted a second over with the chance to make it 2-2 six minutes from the final whistle.

Kane tweeted on Sunday: “Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail, which I take responsibility for.