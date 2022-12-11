WATCH: Moroccan ecstasy at World Cup history shared by Africa the world

“They made us happy and proud and they proved they can make it to the final. Why not? We are so proud of this team that is supported by Africa and Arabs,” said Siham Motahir, a young woman in Rabat, where cafes had filled with fans to watch the game.

To the rhythmic playing of a horn, men and women jumped up and down waving the Moroccan flag — part of a sea of people who had filled Rabat's city centre, raising a cacophonous din of triumph.