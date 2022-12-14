“Happy for him. Yes, I would have loved to see the semifinal of Messi vs [Brazil star] Neymar, but football results are unpredictable.”
We are lucky to see the greatest player in our lifetime in the World Cup final: Mosimane
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to Lionel Messi for steering Argentina to the 2022 World Cup final.
Paris St-Germain star Messi, one of the world's two best players of the past decade with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, has been Argentina's most influential player in Qatar.
La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday night's semifinal at Lusail Stadium. They will meet the winners of Wednesday night's semifinal between Morocco and France in Sunday's final.
Former Mamlodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane tweeted: “We will be lucky enough in our lifetime to see the greatest player in the world play the World Cup final. The only trophy on offer he has not won.
“Happy for him. Yes, I would have loved to see the semifinal of Messi vs [Brazil star] Neymar, but football results are unpredictable.”
Favourites Brazil were dumped out of the World Cup on penalties by Croatia in the quarterfinals.
Messi, highly decorated at club level, especially at former club Barcelona, won his first major trophy with Argentina at the 2021 Copa America.
He will be playing in his second World Cup final having steered Argentina to the last match in 2014 in Brazil, where they lost 1-0 in extra time against Germany.
Messi has announced the final, at Lusail Stadium at 5pm South African time, will be his last World Cup game.
