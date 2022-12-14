From parallel conferences to Caf links: Four SA politicians who have taken aim at Morocco

As Morocco gear up for a historic Fifa World Cup clash with France this evening, support for the country has sparked debate.
Walid Regragui's side became the first African and Arab country to reach the semifinals of the football showpiece.
If they beat France they will book a spot in the final on Sunday against Argentina.
It has been an incredible run for the team, with wins over Canada, Belgium and Spain before their victory over Portugal. They drew with Croatia in their opening game.
Despite playing some of the strongest teams in the world, they have conceded only one goal to Canada in the group stage.
The milestone has won them many fans, but also reopens old criticisms of the country.
Here are four South African politicians who have taken aim at Morocco over the years:
GWEDE MANTASHE
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe slammed Morocco in 2019 for allegedly holding a parallel conference on Western Sahara's independence during a Southern African Development Community solidarity conference.
“I would have expected that from Morocco because they have resources,” he said.
“They are exploiting even the Western Sahara resources. They are using them to buy support and they are succeeding on the continent,” News24 quoted the minister as saying.
The Western Sahara region, bordered by Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria, has long been a disputed territory.
According to the UN, the area was administered by Spain until 1976. Spanish withdrawal saw Morocco and Mauritania claim the land as theirs. Morocco later “reintegrated” the territory as Mauritania withdrew claims to the region.
The Algerian-supported Polisario Front has long advocated for the establishment of an independent state.
MBUYISENI NDLOZI
The Western Sahara dispute popped back into the headlines at the weekend when EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he refused to celebrate Morocco's World Cup victories until it ends its “occupation” of Western Sahara.
“Africa must reject Morocco until they end their occupation of Western Sahara. I refuse to celebrate. Free Western Sahara.”
FLOYD SHIVAMBU
A few months earlier, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu questioned “the coincidence” of Morocco hosting key Caf events.
Reacting to South African coach Pitso Mosimane and his Egyptian Al Ahly side's loss in the Caf Champions League final, Shivambu asked if Morocco was “captured”.
“The 'coincidence' of the Kingdom of Morocco hosting 1) the negotiations for a Caf president, 2) the Caf congress, 3) two successive Caf Champions League finals and 4) Moroccan football cubs winning the 2022 Caf Confederations and Champions League cups is worrying. Is it capture?”
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA
President Cyril Ramaphosa offered the South African government's “unapologetic” backing for the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in Western Sahara earlier this year.
According to EWN, he was criticised by Morocco's foreign minister Nasser Bourita, who said the “gesticulations and agitations” of South Africa reflected its “inability to act on the issue”.
