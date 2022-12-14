Mbappé-inspired France just to good for brave Lions of Morocco

The midfielder threaded a superb ball to find Mbappé, whose miscued shot was poorly cleared, allowing Giroud a first-time shot which was wide from close-in.

But Morocco were never overawed and had an excellent opportunity when Azzedine Ounahi forced two good saves out of French captain Hugo Lloris with speculative efforts, and curling set pieces put the French defence under pressure.

The north Africans were hit hard by injuries to their key centrebacks with the gamble of naming Nayef Aguerd in the starting line-up failing to come off as he hurt his hamstring in the warm-up, and skipper Romain Saiss having to go off after 20 minutes.

Replacement centreback Jawad El Yamiq was, however, closest to an equaliser with a spectacular bicycle kick on the stroke of half time from a poorly cleared corner by the French, with Lloris getting a vital touch as it hit the base of the upright.

France’s victory set up the tantalising prospect of a decisive clash between Argentina maestro Lionel Messi, at the end of his international career, and France’s Mbappé, emerging as the next superstar of the world game.

Morocco’s exit was tempered by their history-making achievement and they can expect to be hailed as heroes when they return home after Saturdays’ third-place playoff against Croatia.

