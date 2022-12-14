Mbappé-inspired France just to good for brave Lions of Morocco
France were ultimately too good for a brave, spirited Morocco who missed costly chances as they took the game to the defending champions in their World Cup semifinal at Al Bayt Stadium, but lost 2-0.
The Atlas Lions were Africa and the Arab world's first World Cup semi-finalists.
France set up a heavyweight final against Argentina — taking place at Lusail Stadium on Sunday — after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run in Wednesday night's action-packed, superbly competitive semifinal.
For the first goal, Hernandez had to lift his left foot high to connect with a bouncing ball from a tight angle to finish off a sweeping move started by Antoine Griezmann’s run down the right and a cutback pass that Kylian Mbappé initially fluffed.
Mbappé was the creator of the second as he attempted first to dribble through the Morocco defence and then shot, his effort blocked but falling for Kolo Muani to net.
Olivier Giroud struck the post and missed from point-blank range in the first half at the end of a barnstorming run through the middle from Aurelien Tchouameni.
The midfielder threaded a superb ball to find Mbappé, whose miscued shot was poorly cleared, allowing Giroud a first-time shot which was wide from close-in.
But Morocco were never overawed and had an excellent opportunity when Azzedine Ounahi forced two good saves out of French captain Hugo Lloris with speculative efforts, and curling set pieces put the French defence under pressure.
The north Africans were hit hard by injuries to their key centrebacks with the gamble of naming Nayef Aguerd in the starting line-up failing to come off as he hurt his hamstring in the warm-up, and skipper Romain Saiss having to go off after 20 minutes.
Replacement centreback Jawad El Yamiq was, however, closest to an equaliser with a spectacular bicycle kick on the stroke of half time from a poorly cleared corner by the French, with Lloris getting a vital touch as it hit the base of the upright.
France’s victory set up the tantalising prospect of a decisive clash between Argentina maestro Lionel Messi, at the end of his international career, and France’s Mbappé, emerging as the next superstar of the world game.
Morocco’s exit was tempered by their history-making achievement and they can expect to be hailed as heroes when they return home after Saturdays’ third-place playoff against Croatia.
