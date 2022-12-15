WATCH | Paris celebrates, but reports of clashes, after France beat Morocco
Supporters poured into Paris's freezing Champs-Elysees boulevard on Wednesday after a World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco which for millions tugged at the heartstrings, as “Les Bleus” won 2-0 to reach the final for a second time in a row.
“We just want to celebrate our win and we can really feel it will get crazy,” said student Kerene Massuka who came with a friend.
“I am sad and proud at the same time”, said Thomas Bregas, a young Franco-Moroccan wrapped in a Morocco flag.
Fans were flanked by hundreds of police trucks securing the area as they let off fireworks and flares to the sound of honks and cheers.
Crowds of supporters were seen entering the Christmas-decorated boulevard after the final whistle, where authorities were bracing for tens of thousands despite temperatures around 0 Celsius.
France is home to a large Moroccan community, many of whom have dual citizenship. The stakes were high on both sides.
Morocco had a shot at becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup final, but France are now poised to become the first team to retain their World Cup title in 60 years on Sunday.
Speaking from Qatar, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I want the French to now enjoy this simple form of happiness.”
He added that Moroccans had nothing to be ashamed of after an “extraordinary” World Cup journey.
#montpellier : les supporters des #Bleus laissent éclater leur joie sur la place de la Comédie… pic.twitter.com/ORY7fWQFdD— Midi Libre Montpellier (@MLMontpellier) December 14, 2022
“Sunday is just a formality, the cup is already in France,” said Karine, 28, who watched the game with friends in a gym in Compiegne, northern France.
In Paris, Police were gearing up for possible skirmishes, after scuffles followed last week's Moroccan quarterfinal win over Portugal.
Some 10,000 police officers were mobilised across the country, of which 5,000 personnel were posted in the Ile-de-France region around Paris and some 2,200 in the capital, double the security staff than for earlier key World Cup matches, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on France 2 television.
#FRAMAR #Montpellier Après la victoire des Bleus, la tension monte place de la Comédie. pic.twitter.com/NPjXT7ntbK— Midi Libre Montpellier (@MLMontpellier) December 14, 2022
Deeply enmeshed by their colonial bonds and post-war flows of migrant labour from North Africa to France, the two nations share a history that has shaped their identities and their politics, and made for a sometimes edgy relationship.
Morocco fans in France had been in a celebratory frenzy ever since their team went on its historic World Cup journey, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the last four in the global showpiece event.
There were also reports of clashes between Moroccan and French supporters in France.
The Daily Mirror reported riot police were deployed across France after French supporters clashed with Moroccan fans.
A 14 year old boy was killed last night when violent clashes erupted across #France following their #worldcup victory over #Morocco. Ross Cullen reports from Paris pic.twitter.com/iax5XZgCIR— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 15, 2022
Videos shared on Twitter by newspaper Midi Libre Montpellier showed violent clashes between fans at the city’s Place de la Comédie. Groups of men threw fireworks and flares at each other before teargas was used by police.
The Daily Mail reported one 14-year-old boy died in the clashes. The paper reported the was part of a large group of what appeared to be Moroccan supporters marauding down Rue de la Mosson in Montpellier when they happened upon a white hatchback with a French flag flying out of its window.
The group descended on the car, attempting to rip the flag away from its owner, when the driver panicked and performed a hasty U-turn to cross into the oncoming lane and make a quick getaway.
In Brussels, Belgium, around 100 soccer fans, some wrapped in Moroccan flags, briefly clashed with police, according to Reuters reporters on the scene.
The fans, gathered near Brussels South station, threw fireworks and other objects at lines of police dressed in riot gear and set alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes. Police responded with water cannon and teargas.
Reuters reporters saw police detain several of the fans but said the clashes were brief and caused no serious damage.
