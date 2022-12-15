WATCH | Paris celebrates, but reports of clashes, after France beat Morocco

Supporters poured into Paris's freezing Champs-Elysees boulevard on Wednesday after a World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco which for millions tugged at the heartstrings, as “Les Bleus” won 2-0 to reach the final for a second time in a row.

“We just want to celebrate our win and we can really feel it will get crazy,” said student Kerene Massuka who came with a friend.

“I am sad and proud at the same time”, said Thomas Bregas, a young Franco-Moroccan wrapped in a Morocco flag.