In 15 years an African team will win the World Cup: Morocco coach Regragui

“Physically it was difficult. Our players got tired, it was very intense. We wanted to make the fans more proud than they already were, that's it.”

Morocco's campaign in Qatar gave African football a huge morale boost after none of the five African sides made it out of the group phase at Russia 2018.

“I think we showed our strength, we showed =African football is prepared to face the top teams in the world with efficiency and playing at the highest level,” Regragui said.

“We probably will only realise what we accomplished in Qatar after four years, in the next World Cup. The pressure will also be greater, there will be expectation around us. It's natural.

“We produced a great achievement but we want to do it again. It will not be easy but that's the objective.”

Regragui said he hoped their performance in Qatar would leave a lasting legacy for African football.

“Through experience you get stronger and I hope we learn and grow and build in our children in Africa a football DNA that lasts.

“We have now allowed children to dream, dream of being footballers and going to the World Cup. That is priceless. As for the affect in our country, we have set the bar high.

“I'm sure that in 15 years an African team will win the World Cup.”

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here