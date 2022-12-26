Fracas between LIV and PGA Tour highlights eventful 2022 in golf

The 15-time major winner withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round, during which his surgically-repaired leg appeared to be causing him significant discomfort, skipped the US Open and missed the cut at the British Open.

No PGA Tour golfer had as solid a year as Scottie Scheffler, whose Masters triumph gave him four wins in the span of six starts and helped earn him PGA Tour Player of the Year honours.

At the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas levelled the largest comeback in the tournament's history when he erased a seven-stroke deficit in the final round to beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff for his second major title.

In the year's third major, Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick delivered a shot for the ages when he found the green from a fairway bunker on the last hole at the US Open where he held off a late charge from Zalatoris and Scheffler.

At the British Open, Australian Smith carded a stunning final-round 64 to surge past McIlroy and then reacted angrily during his victory news conference when asked if he was joining LIV Golf, a move that was officially announced six weeks later.

When it came to prize money, former world No 1 Johnson walked away with the most riches as he banked more than $35m in eight LIV Golf events spread across five months.

Johnson's financial windfall was bolstered by the staggering $18m he earned for clinching the season-long individual title and he had fun with the media when asked whether his move to LIV Golf met or exceeded his expectations.

“I really regret my decision to come here,” Johnson said sarcastically. “It's just so terrible. I'm sitting there last night thinking about it, it was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can't get over it.”

