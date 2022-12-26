Soccer

Potter insists World Cup 'reset' could help stuttering Chelsea

26 December 2022 - 14:23 By Reuters
Chelsea manager Graham Potter acknowledges the Chelsea fans after the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on October 1 2022.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter acknowledges the Chelsea fans after the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on October 1 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea coach Graham Potter said his side were suffering before the Premier League paused for the World Cup, but that the break can enable the players to have the reset they need.

After making an impressive start to life as Chelsea manager having succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September, Potter's side have lost five of their last six in all competitions, including their last three league games.

Such form means Chelsea, as the Premiership resumes this week from the pause for the World Cup, are eighth in the standings ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, eight points behind the top four.

“I think you have to go through moments sometimes. If we are honest we were suffering a bit before the break in terms of the results — performances weren't so good either,” Potter said.

“Sometimes as a team you go through these periods. We went through one there and I could offer lots of explanations as to why but sometimes you have to accept they happen and you have to get through them and a break can help.

“Everyone can come back and reset and all the learning that has happened in that really intense period, you can consolidate and say 'how do we go forward' and that's been really beneficial.”

Potters' players who did take part in the World Cup have been given an extended break ahead of the Premier League's return, putting the Chelsea boss in uncharted territory.

“We've used the time as best as we can — in the first few days, we had four players to work with so that brings its problems. It would have been ideal if we could play Bournemouth in a five-a-side,” he added.

“It's not easy to get the balance right (with returning players), we're all learning because it's never happened before.

“You have to constantly evaluate and assess the players because you might get two or three months down the line and think you need to do something to refresh — because we don't know the long-term effects of the World Cup. We're confident we can prepare normally for the games coming up.”

Potter added defender Wesley Fofona has picked up another injury and will be missing for another few weeks, but said England full back Reece James, who missed the World Cup with a knee problem, is back in training.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in Tuesday night's other EPL match at Old Traffrod.

READ MORE

Arsenal resume title tilt without Jesus, City deploy refreshed Haaland

Arsenal continue their push for a first title in 19 years when they host West Ham United in the late game on Monday as the Premier League season ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung believes the club’s rebuilding process will start to bear fruit soon.
Sport
3 hours ago

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte not happy about quick EPL restart

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is "not really happy"  the Premier League will resume just eight days after the World Cup and hinted he might ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Liverpool boss Klopp warns of intense year as injuries take their toll

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that the next year would be intense for players coming back from the World Cup with the German preparing his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool, and Manchester United were handed a ...
Sport
3 days ago

MARC STRYDOM | At the temple of the World Cup, we felt godliness on Sunday

Those who watched got to see and feel and be part of and almost touch godliness. It was apt that the 2022 World Cup final was played on a Sunday — ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status Soccer
  2. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer
  3. ‘I am happy he loves football’ — Caf president Motsepe on his son Thlopie Soccer
  4. WATCH | Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom secures move to St Louis City in the US Soccer
  5. Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election