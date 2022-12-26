Potter insists World Cup 'reset' could help stuttering Chelsea

Potters' players who did take part in the World Cup have been given an extended break ahead of the Premier League's return, putting the Chelsea boss in uncharted territory.

“We've used the time as best as we can — in the first few days, we had four players to work with so that brings its problems. It would have been ideal if we could play Bournemouth in a five-a-side,” he added.

“It's not easy to get the balance right (with returning players), we're all learning because it's never happened before.

“You have to constantly evaluate and assess the players because you might get two or three months down the line and think you need to do something to refresh — because we don't know the long-term effects of the World Cup. We're confident we can prepare normally for the games coming up.”

Potter added defender Wesley Fofona has picked up another injury and will be missing for another few weeks, but said England full back Reece James, who missed the World Cup with a knee problem, is back in training.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in Tuesday night's other EPL match at Old Traffrod.