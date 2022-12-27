Arsenal stretch lead to seven points as EPL returns, Liverpool beat Villa

“We showed a lot of composure and quality,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “We didn't start to play the game they wanted to play, we kept pushing, believing and deserved the win.”

Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood were all on target as a ruthless Newcastle struck three times in the first half against Leicester to fuel their fans' dreams of qualifying for the Champions League, or perhaps more.

“The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us,” said Eddie Howe, who has transformed Newcastle since he took over last November after they were taken over by a consortium backed by investment from Saudi Arabia.

Free-flowing Liverpool eased past Aston Villa to go sixth in the table.

Striker Salah tapped in the visitors' opener in the fifth minute after a sublime passing move from marauding wingbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

Defender van Dijk bagged Liverpool's second in the 37th minute with a superb left-footed shot after being set up by Salah. Ollie Watkins replied for Villa but 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Bajcetic squeezed in Liverpool's third.

Fulham eased to a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, who had two players sent off, while Brighton & Hove Albion earned a comfortable 3-1 win at Southampton who sank to the bottom.