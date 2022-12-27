Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarterfinals.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around €40m to €50m (R730m to R911m).

PSV general manager Marcel Brands said the transfer fee would be a record for the club.