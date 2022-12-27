Soccer

Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

27 December 2022 - 08:48 By Reuters
Cody Gakpo of Holland during their World Cup Group A match against Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29 2022. Liverpool have reportedly bought the striker from PSV Eindhoven.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarterfinals.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around 40m to 50m (R730m to R911m).

PSV general manager Marcel Brands said the transfer fee would be a record for the club.

