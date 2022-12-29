Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Pele was named “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee, co-"Football Player of the Century” by world soccer body Fifa, and a “national treasure” by Brazil's government.

His celebrity was often overwhelming. Grown adults broke down crying in his presence with regularity. As a player, souvenir-seeking fans often rushed the field after games and tore off his shorts, socks and even underwear.

His house in Brazil was less than a mile from a beach, but he didn't go there for some two decades because of fear of crowds.

Yet even in unguarded moments among friends, he rarely complained. He believed that his talent was a divine gift, and he spoke movingly about how soccer allowed him to travel the world, bring cheer to cancer patients and survivors of wars and famine, and provide for a family that, growing up, often did not know the source of their next meal.

“God gave me this ability for one reason: To make people happy,” he said during a 2013 interview with Reuters. “No matter what I did, I tried not to forget that.”

Brazil's CBF soccer federation said Pele “gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy.”

“Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time,” the CBF wrote on Instagram. “The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil.”

