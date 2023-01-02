Soccer

Arthur Zwane explains why fit ‘Itu’ Khune is vitally important to Chiefs

02 January 2023 - 15:30 By Marc Strydom
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khune has a huge role to play in Arthur Zwane’s rebuilding effort at Kaizer Chiefs, the coach says.

On Saturday Khune was man of the match as Chiefs returned from the two-month World Cup break with a 2-0 DStv Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban.

The 35-year-old former Bafana Bafana No 1, who has battled with fitness and hunger issues for a number of seasons, made excellent, athletic stops reminiscent of his younger, best self to preserve Amakhosi’s 2-0 lead.

Khune once, in his teens and part of Chiefs’ development, famously caught trains around Johannesburg to be at school and training sessions, sometimes sleeping in stations to be on time.

Zwane said Khune’s is the sort of example the club wants to hold up to their emerging young players. The coach admitted he needs a fit, focused Khune not only for his value as a top-class goalkeeper, but for the gigantic leadership figure he can provide.

 “You need a fit 'Itu' on and off the field,” Zwane said.

“For simple reasons — because of his leadership qualities, the experience and what he has achieved as an individual, to help the likes of Bruce [Bvuma, Chiefs' reserve keeper] and many other players.

“He’s a good example for us because you know the history of Itu and how it all started — he used to board a train from Carletonville to Orlando and so on.

“This is a guy who has achieved a lot — he has played in a World Cup [in 2010]. We need that, we need to tell his story.

“We want to help boys who come from a humble beginnings to learn about life and challenges.

“I’m someone who has the privilege to say I was in Brazil [in a stint at Santos when Zwane was 22] and saw how hard the upbringing is for the kids there. But most of them are multimillionaires today and adding value simply because of football.

“Itu’s leadership skills are second to none. A focused Itu will still play a huge role in making the players understand what it’s all about playing for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre, [and] for them to play sustainable football [through their careers].

“[And in] making them understand that if you are not focused, you are not gong anywhere.”

Fourth-placed Chiefs meet 15th-positioned Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. 

