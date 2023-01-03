Soccer

LaLiga files charges over Vinicius abuse, outlines measures to ‘eradicate’ racism

03 January 2023 - 16:13 By Reuters
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action in the LaLiga match against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain on December 30 2022.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action in the LaLiga match against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain on December 30 2022.
Image: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura

LaLiga on Tuesday said it has filed charges relating to the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr to the “relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies”, adding it will step up efforts to identify such abuse in the future.

Vinicius appeared to be subjected to abuse at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Valladolid last week.

After videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him, Vinicius accused LaLiga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches.

“A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid Magistrates' Courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published on open sources,” LaLiga said.

“LaLiga has also asked the Valladolid Magistrates' Courts to transfer the complaint to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Hate Crimes so that it can participate in the case.”

The league said it would increase efforts to “eradicate any kind of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums”.

“The number of LaLiga integrity officers present at matches where there is a risk of racist insults will be increased, to maximise detection and identification of this type of behaviour, which has no place in sport.

“Furthermore, in stadiums where there is considered to be a risk of possible racist behaviour in the stands, messages will be broadcast over the public address system and advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch to combat and condemn racism.”

MORE:

WATCH | Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pelé with 24-hour wake

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Jomo Sono pays emotional tribute to former teammate Pelé

Jomo Sono has paid an emotional tribute to Brazilian football legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, whom he described as his mentor, role model, ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘Pelé did it first,’ says Kaizer Motaung as he mourns death of Brazilian legend he regarded as the GOAT

Kaizer Chiefs chair Dr Kaizer Motaung has joined in mourning the death of Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, who died on Thursday at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Five lessons from the World Cup

The 2022 Fifa World Cup has come and gone with Argentina and their talisman Lionel Messi crowned champions after a dramatic final against France ...
Sport
1 week ago

ANALYSIS | Like watching Brazil again as Seleção capture spirit of '70 and '82

Brazil produced a footballing masterclass as they hammered South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup last-16 match that brought back sweet memories for fans ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

ANALYSIS | Tite finds in Vinicius Jr the perfect replacement for Neymar

Brazil earned a hardfought 1-0 victory against Switzerland on Monday to progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup - and appear to have found a ...
Sport
1 month ago

Pelé's World Cup-winning teammates remember 'player from another planet'

Some of Brazilian football legend Pelé's former teammates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘If there is a coach I frequently talk to, it’s Middendorp’: Sundowns boss ... Soccer
  2. Zwane has ‘top-class’ prospect to replace Bimenyimana if PSL top scorer is ... Soccer
  3. ‘Sometimes I use him as the fourth assistant coach,’ says coach Mokwena on ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs want a striker and ‘will not panic buy’ to replace Blom Soccer
  5. Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs' young guns Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election