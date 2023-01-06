NFD side CT Spurs mourn death of legendary kit man Hendricks

National First Division (NFD) side Cape Town Spurs are mourning the passing of the club’s legendary former kit manager Albert Hendricks.

The likeable Hendricks, who was known as "Mr A" in football circles, retired in July last year after he had served Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town Spurs for 37 years.

Spurs chief executive Alexi Efstathiou paid tribute to Hendricks as a legend of the game who was part of the backroom staff that often doesn’t get recognition.

“Football has lost yet another legend of the game. Backroom staff and administrators don’t often get any recognition for what they do behind the scenes. More often than not, the players are the ones who get all the coverage and accolades.

“Mr A was one of those who did not receive much attention, yet he outshone many a player through his passion and dedication to his job and his commitment to excellence.