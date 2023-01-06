NFD side CT Spurs mourn death of legendary kit man Hendricks
National First Division (NFD) side Cape Town Spurs are mourning the passing of the club’s legendary former kit manager Albert Hendricks.
The likeable Hendricks, who was known as "Mr A" in football circles, retired in July last year after he had served Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town Spurs for 37 years.
Spurs chief executive Alexi Efstathiou paid tribute to Hendricks as a legend of the game who was part of the backroom staff that often doesn’t get recognition.
“Football has lost yet another legend of the game. Backroom staff and administrators don’t often get any recognition for what they do behind the scenes. More often than not, the players are the ones who get all the coverage and accolades.
“Mr A was one of those who did not receive much attention, yet he outshone many a player through his passion and dedication to his job and his commitment to excellence.
“Mr A did not hesitate to use his life as an example for many young and upcoming players and anyone he came across from any walk of life.
“His life as an orphan was his drive to succeed in life. Success was not measured by his bank balance, but by the motivation of being the best he could be in the tasks assigned to him.
“He had incredible pride in telling people about his achievements, whether it was about his immaculate presentation of kit for training or match day, his maintenance work at his previous job or his work on the ships in which he spent many travelling the world as a crewman.
“He was most proud of his kids. He spoke proudly about the way he was able to raise them and give them the best he could. He didn’t want them to experience life in the way he had.
“He wanted them to be fully equipped to handle all that life would throw at them. He did a great job.”
Efstathiou said Hendricks played the father figure role to many players at the club over the years.
“His parental advice extended to the club’s change room and beyond. He understood better than most that many players at the club faced similar challenges to those he had encountered.
“He wanted them all to succeed and make a better life for themselves and their families. He was absolutely livid when he saw players were not putting in the required effort towards improving themselves as human beings and players.
“ He would lecture them one on one and hold back no punches when telling them about life’s realities. It did not end there. We would often have long chats where he would tell me where and how we could improve our club.
"Both smokers, we would enjoy cigarettes while exploring what the issues where and how we could improve, always using his life experiences as a reference point,” said Efstathiou.