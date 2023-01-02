Soccer

Premier Soccer League mourns death of marketing guru Peter ‘Squire’ Mancer

02 January 2023 - 19:29 By Marc Strydom
Former Premier Soccer League marketing consultant Peter Mancer (centre) pictured flanked by SA football great and Jomo Comsos owner Jomo Sono (right) and former Cosmos player Lucky Mhlathe during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship in Randburg in August 2019. Mancer died on Monday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

 

Long-time marketing guru of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Peter Mancer has died, the league said.

Mancer was a founding administrator of the PSL in its inception in the 1996-97 season and credited with many of the league’s marketing initiatives over the years as SA domestic top-flight football became unrecognisably professional and wealthy.

Affectionately nicknamed 'Squire', he was among the negotiators of the sponsorship and television rights deals of the 2000s that saw the PSL become worth hundreds of millions of rand.

Mancer battled severe lung illness for a number of years and was housebound during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Known as one of the colourful characters of SA football administration, Mancer was also influential in the format and growth over the year of the annual PSL Awards.

“The PSL is mourning the sad passing of Peter ‘Squire’ Mancer,” the league said on Monday evening.

“Mancer spent many years as a PSL marketing and broadcasting specialist adviser.”

PSL chair Irvin Khoza said of his the death of his close associate: “We express our sincere condolences to the Mancer family. Your loss is indeed our loss.

“Together with you, we will miss the gentle giant — ‘Mancer the dancer’. When I think about Squire, I think of pedigree, he was one of a kind.

“Dependable, tenacious, abundance of energy. His word was bankable.”

The PSL said the “Mancer family will announce funeral arrangements in due course”.

