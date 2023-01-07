Soccer

Chiefs players out to give chairperson Motaung memorable birthday gift

07 January 2023 - 11:45
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is hoping players gives the club a memorable birthday gift.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has challenged his charges to rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable birthday gift to the club when they take on Sekhukune United on Saturday night at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs take on Sekhukhune in their DStv Premiership clash (8pm kickoff) on the occasion of the 53rd birthday of Amakhosi and Zwane said the only acceptable return to club chairperson Kaizer Motaung will be three points.

A win will not only be the best way to celebrate the club’s birthday but will also see Amakhosi cement a place in the top three bracket on the standings behind Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

With victory, Chiefs will also register a morale-boosting third successive league win on the bounce following victories over Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows which helped them to 24 points after 14 games.

“This is one game that obviously means a lot to me, the players, the chairman, the supporters and everyone who is part and parcel of the club because it is the birthday of the club,” he said as they prepared this week.

“That is why it is key for us to give the chairman and our forefathers a good birthday present and that birthday present will be three points.”

Looking back at their season so far, Zwane added that there is room to improve.

“Our focus right now is to look at where we can improve, as much as we are trying to kill two or three birds with one stone. We need to know what we want to achieve first, but so far so good.

“We don’t want to split our focus. As I have already said, we are taking one game at a time and every game that we play we go for maximum points. We just hope that during all these remaining games, we will be able to grind the results and be up there and compete with the best.

“You look at SuperSport United, Richards Bay, they are doing well and Mamelodi Sundowns are leading the pack. It is not going to be an easy one (the league title), I believe it is going to go down to the wire.”

To stay in touch with other early pacesetters in the form of Sundowns, SuperSport and Richards Bay, Zwane said they must keep the winning momentum going.

“If we win most of our games we will be up there competing, that’s key for us. At the same time we don’t have to lose ourselves. We must have our identity which will make our lives easy for the young boys from the development.

“Also players who are new to the set-up because there is a way of winning these games.”

