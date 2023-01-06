Zwane, who was chosen as man-of-the-match, could have opened the scoring early in the game but saw his shot blocked by Magoola when Sundowns managed to breach the home side's defensive line.
Bay registered only one scoring chance in the first half and even that was not on target while Sundowns had five chances on target out of 10 attempts they created in the opening half.
The home side were far better in the second half and unlucky to be denied a clear penalty to get a consolation at the death when Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala hacked substitute striker Yanela Mbuthuma inside the area.
In total, Sundowns have amassed 37 points after completing the first half of the season against the KwaZulu-Natal side at a rain-soaked Umlazi venue.
Bay remain third after suffering their third defeat of the season but will have to up their attacking momentum in the second half of the season if they're to finish inside the top half in what has been already a commendable debut season in the top flight.
Sundowns beat Richards Bay to open 10-point gap at top of Premiership table
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Young Cassius Mailula continued his rich vein of scoring form when he scored one of the goals that secured Mamelodi Sundowns their ninth successive DStv Premiership victory when they beat rookies Richards Bay 2-0 at the Kings Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Friday.
The 21-year-old's fifth goal of the season came in the 39th minute after fellow attacker and Brazilians skipper Themba Zwane had come close on two occasions from breaking the deadlock in a first half that was dominated by the visitors.
Hashim Domingo put the game beyond the home side's reach when he doubled Sundowns' lead in the 69th minute just as Bay were showing signs of recovery and pushing hard for the equaliser.
Domingo tapped home his third goal of the season after Bay keeper Salim Magoola failed to hold on to Marcelo Allende's powerful shot.
Aubrey Modiba's well-timed pass fell on Mailula who spotted Magoola off his line before beating him with a well-weighted chip to help Sundowns cement their place on top of the log as they look set to win their sixth league title on the spin.
The win stretches the Brazilians' lead at the top of the log to ten points from nearest rivals and neighbours SuperSport United who meet Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday.
Though it's only the halfway mark of the campaign, this win — which was the 12th in 15 matches — clearly demonstrates the Brazilians' dominance in the PSL.
In the nine matches, Sundowns have won on the trot, scoring 19 goals while conceding only one, which was before the current head coach Rulani Mokwena was installed late in October.
Sundowns beat Swallows 2-0 on Tuesday prompting the latter's new coach Ernst Middendorp to declare the Brazilians the winners of the championship and urging everyone to congratulate them. We might as well do that because there seems to be no PSL team capable of stopping this Sundowns juggernaut.
