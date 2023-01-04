“Hearsay, speculation, we are very happy with the contributions of the entire technical team. When I said it’s only normal [for changes to happen when a new head coach comes in], I meant it is only normal.
Premiership leaders Sundowns meet third-placed Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Friday night (7.30pm).
Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he is happy to work with first-team coach Steve Komphela and senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Last week Mokwena indicated there would be changes to Sundowns' coaching set-up.
Asked after Downs' 2-0 DStv Premiership win against Swallows FC at Loftus on Tuesday to clarify this, he said the club's management would make a final decision on technical staffing changes.
“At the end of the day it’s the club that decides. The club decides my stay and everyone else’s stay, and the club is far more important than any individual. It will outlive every single one of us.
“It is too much of an institution to think I am bigger than the club. I can only reiterate how happy we are to work with each other and for each other, and be at service for the football club,” Mokwena said.
Since mentioning possible changes to the technical team, there has been speculation that Komphela or Mngqithi could be affected. Mokwena dismissed this.
“Hearsay, speculation, we are very happy with the contributions of the entire technical team. When I said it’s only normal [for changes to happen when a new head coach comes in], I meant it is only normal.
“Graham Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel [at Chelsea] and for sure there were changes. The previous coach of Mamelodi Sundowns [Pitso Mosimane] left and there were technical changes.
“Sometimes it is blown out of proportion because it happens a bit in the periods where there is not a lot to talk about from a football perspective [such as in last month's domestic break for the World Cup].
“That’s the only thing I can say with regards to that, but the club is happy with everyone, from coach Steve to coach Manqoba to coach Wendell [Robinson] to physical trainer Sbu [Sibusiso Mahlangu] to the analysts.”
Premiership leaders Sundowns meet third-placed Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Friday night (7.30pm).
