I might not be the best PSL coach but I am the hardest working: Sundowns' Mokwena hits back
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has hit back at the critique of some opposition coaches that his team win because they have the most financial muscle.
South African coaching prodigy Mokwena, ridiculously young at 36 for a boss of his experience, can ruffle feathers with his energy, intensity and forthright opinions.
What cannot be denied is that the early signs are his promotion from a co-coaching system to head coach in October has resulted in trophy machine Sundowns going to a new level of free scoring and metronomic accumulation of points.
Downs went to 11 DStv Premiership wins in succession seeing off talented, spirited SuperSport United 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.
SuperSport’s Gavin Hunt, Ernst Middendorp of Swallows FC and Sekhukhune United’s Brandon Truter are coaches in recent weeks to have suggested Downs win because they have the most money.
Mokwena suggested he has become a target, as the still new kid on the South African coaching block, for more experienced coaches’ sharp jabs.
He hit back by saying while he “might not be the best coach in the league”, he knows for sure he “is the hardest working”.
Mokwena did not deny Sundowns have the advantage of the biggest budget, and said their ambition in signing the top players is a hallmark of big clubs worldwide.
“It doesn’t frustrate me because it’s the truth,” he said.
“Maybe I’m still wet behind the ears. But my gran used to say, ‘Don’t be too humble because people will take it as a sign of weakness and cowardice’.
“Maybe that’s my weakness is that I come here and instead of praising myself I praise my players. And I will do that for as long as I’m a football coach because I know the players play and I don’t.
“Maybe the mistake is that I’m too humble, and maybe that gives them the confidence to speak the way they speak.
“But it’s OK, because ... there’s the All or Nothing: Juventus [Amazon docuseries] and [Juve captain] Leonardo Bonucci is sitting with [club legend] Gianluigi Buffon and they say nine times out of ten the coaches who bring the spotlight on themselves are not the best coaches.
“So I don’t have a problem with what they say. And I’ve said, and I will repeat, I may not be the best coach in this league, by their opinion, but — and this is where I can challenge all of them — I am definitely the hardest working.
“I’ve got no social life. I’m extremely obsessed with football. I’m obsessed with this Sundowns team and with trying to make sure we improve the players and the style of play — I live in that space.
“I belong to a WhatsApp group where there are CEOs of big companies internationally, coaches coaching at the highest level. I’m learning, I’m asking questions and for as long as I have that mentality the opinions of people will never ever make a difference to how I look at myself and the team and my work.”
Sundowns, 14 points clear of second-placed Richards Bay, meet brittle, fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs next at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
