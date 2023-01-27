‘Watch this space’: PSL explains why its monthly awards have disappeared
Have you ever wondered why the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has not had their monthly awards in the 2022-2023 campaign?
Wonder no more because the PSL has promised a revamp of the awards in the weeks ahead, when they start to announce those who have shined this season.
The awards are used by the PSL and their league sponsors, DStv, to honour the best performing clubs, coaches, players and those who score spectacular goals.
DStv Premiership runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to win almost all the awards of the past months in which PSL football has been played.
The season started in August but there were two months (November and December) in which not much football was played because of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Sundowns were declared by the PSL as winners of the first two of the four quarters, earning R3n. Sundowns are 19 points clear of second-placed PSL rookies Richards Bay FC after 19 matches.
Sundowns are also on an unprecedented unbeaten PSL record of 13 matches following their 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.
The Brazilians, who face Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, break their own previous record of 11 unbeaten matches in the Premiership when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at the FNB Stadium last Saturday.
“The monthly awards have not been cancelled,” the league’s media officer Fhatuwani Mpfuni told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
“All I can say for now is ‘watch the space’. There will be some exciting announcements soon.”