‘Watch this space’: PSL explains why its monthly awards have disappeared

Have you ever wondered why the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has not had their monthly awards in the 2022-2023 campaign?

Wonder no more because the PSL has promised a revamp of the awards in the weeks ahead, when they start to announce those who have shined this season.

The awards are used by the PSL and their league sponsors, DStv, to honour the best performing clubs, coaches, players and those who score spectacular goals.

DStv Premiership runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to win almost all the awards of the past months in which PSL football has been played.