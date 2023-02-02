Subscribe
Sport
WATCH LIVE | SA Tourism briefs media on Spurs partnership
02 February 2023 - 11:39
TimesLIVE
SA Tourism industry briefs media on Spurs partnership.
READ MORE:
ActionSA rejects SA Tourism's proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur
ActionSA said the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur using taxpayer money is an expensive PR ...
Politics
2 hours ago
SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal
The cost of a reported plan by South African Tourism to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur could work out at more than Rwanda's similar deal with Arsenal.
Sport
22 hours ago
TOM EATON | Why not use a Tottenham shirt to launder SA’s reputation?
It is not surprising that South Africa is itching to join Russia, China and Qatar, among others, in the realm of sportswashing?
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago
EDITORIAL | Own goal or genius marketing? Either way R1bn idea is a slap in the face for SA teams
The general consensus is that the money could be better spent in myriad more practical ways
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
