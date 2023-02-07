Soccer

'We are not ready': Richards Bay coach Manousakis on continental football

07 February 2023 - 14:29 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Richards Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis during his Nedbank Cup press conference at PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, on February 6 2023.
Richards Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis during his Nedbank Cup press conference at PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, on February 6 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Richards Bay FC are strong contenders to qualify for continental football in the 2022-23 season, but co-coach Vasili Manousakis says the club is not ready.

The Natal Rich Boyz have punched above their weight in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership, cruising high in second and third place for most of the campaign.

They are third with 31 points after 19 games. Should they finish in this position or second, they will qualify for the Caf Champions League or Confederations Cup.

“The honest part of me says we are not ready for that,” Manousakis said.

“So what does it mean? That we will take our foot off the pedal? Certainly not, but we are not built up for that.”

Manousakis was part of the Benni McCarthy-led technical team that steered AmaZulu to Champions League group stages last season.

While they did well on the continental stage, they struggled domestically, leading to the coaches being sacked.

“I’m sure you remember I was part of the technical team that qualified for the Champions League by finishing second [in the premiership],” Manousakis said.

“With those qualifications of playing in certain competitions, you over achieve and sometimes you get punished for your over achievements. We need to be realistic.

“I think as we get closer to the end of the season, if we are in with some kind of a chance, certainly there’s going to be discussions at management and board level of what comes next.

“It takes careful, careful planning. Look at where Marumo [Gallants, who are in the Confederations Cup group stages] are, [in last place in the premiership], and they still need to compete in that competition.

“The Champions League was an amazing experience. AmaZulu were playing against some of the best in Raja Casablanca and ES Setif.

“It looked glamorous and it was an amazing experience, but it’s tough on you. You have to take your hat off to these guys who compete year in and year out at Champions League level because it’s not for the fainthearted.

“It’s not as easy as it seems. I think we need to tread carefully as we get to that [late] stage of the league.”

Richards Bay take a short break from the league to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Tuesday (7.30pm).

MORE:

WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed

Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane was seemingly not pleased after being substituted during the side’s DStv Diski Challenge game against AmaZulu FC ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Why keep an unhappy player?': Hunt on why Rayners left SuperSport

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed the reason behind Iqraam Rayners' departure from the club.
Sport
1 day ago

'I tell him to walk barefoot': Sundowns coach Mokwena on keeping Mailula grounded

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has shared an unusual trick he has been using to keep high-flying starlet Cassius Mailula grounded.
Sport
22 hours ago

TS Galaxy boss Sukazi accused of not paying salaries

Tim Sukazi, the owner of Premier Soccer League outfit TS Galaxy has been accused of not paying the January salaries of some of his players, and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch FC confirm passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  3. Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries Soccer
  4. Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed? Sport
  5. Stay or go? — Arthur Zwane in the hot seat after Chiefs Galaxy draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...