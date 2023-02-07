Manousakis was part of the Benni McCarthy-led technical team that steered AmaZulu to Champions League group stages last season.
Richards Bay take a short break from the league to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Tuesday (7.30pm).
'We are not ready': Richards Bay coach Manousakis on continental football
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Richards Bay FC are strong contenders to qualify for continental football in the 2022-23 season, but co-coach Vasili Manousakis says the club is not ready.
The Natal Rich Boyz have punched above their weight in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership, cruising high in second and third place for most of the campaign.
They are third with 31 points after 19 games. Should they finish in this position or second, they will qualify for the Caf Champions League or Confederations Cup.
“The honest part of me says we are not ready for that,” Manousakis said.
“So what does it mean? That we will take our foot off the pedal? Certainly not, but we are not built up for that.”
Manousakis was part of the Benni McCarthy-led technical team that steered AmaZulu to Champions League group stages last season.
While they did well on the continental stage, they struggled domestically, leading to the coaches being sacked.
“I’m sure you remember I was part of the technical team that qualified for the Champions League by finishing second [in the premiership],” Manousakis said.
“With those qualifications of playing in certain competitions, you over achieve and sometimes you get punished for your over achievements. We need to be realistic.
“I think as we get closer to the end of the season, if we are in with some kind of a chance, certainly there’s going to be discussions at management and board level of what comes next.
“It takes careful, careful planning. Look at where Marumo [Gallants, who are in the Confederations Cup group stages] are, [in last place in the premiership], and they still need to compete in that competition.
“The Champions League was an amazing experience. AmaZulu were playing against some of the best in Raja Casablanca and ES Setif.
“It looked glamorous and it was an amazing experience, but it’s tough on you. You have to take your hat off to these guys who compete year in and year out at Champions League level because it’s not for the fainthearted.
“It’s not as easy as it seems. I think we need to tread carefully as we get to that [late] stage of the league.”
Richards Bay take a short break from the league to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Tuesday (7.30pm).
