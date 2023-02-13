Soccer

Lorch a 'great addition': Ncikazi after attacker's scoring return from injury

13 February 2023 - 15:21 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' scorers Monnapule Saleng (left) and Thembinkosi Lorch during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match against All Stars FC at Milpark Stadium on February 11 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Thembinkosi Lorch can be a “a great addition” to Orlando Pirates, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said after the attacker made a scoring return from a long-term knee injury in Bucs' 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win against All Stars FC.

Bucs' injury-plagued star playmaker or winger came on in the 46th minute for Kabelo Dlamini at Milpark Stadium and scored Bucs' 71st-minute second after Monnapule Saleng broke the deadlock in the 62nd.

In December, Pirates said Lorch was “due back at the end of January having not featured since being withdrawn after a knock in the stalemate away to SuperSport United in August”.

Lorch has made just five league appearances in 2022-2023, all in August. His return could be seen almost like adding a classy “signing” for Bucs in the second half of the season.

“Lorch is Lorch. He's an important part of Orlando Pirates, he's a good player,” Ncikazi said as he held Bucs' post-match press conference because head coach Jose Riveiro was red-carded against All Stars.

“I'm happy he had minutes coming from a long-term injury. I hope he grows from what he did.

“He'll be a great addition to the team. There are tough matches coming and I think he'll help the team very much.”

Pirates return to DStv Premiership action with their game against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).

