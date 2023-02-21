How Pirates’ new signing Makhaula’s career turned for the good under Benni

“At Free State Stars, there were coaching changes and I couldn’t break into the starting XI,” Makhaula said.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Like any other player, Makhehlene Makhaula dreamed about playing for one of the big three clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
By the time he entered his 30s, having failed to secure such a move, the midfielder gave up on his dream and was “planning to retire” at AmaZulu.
That is why the 33-year-old found it hard to believe when his agent told him almost out of the blue Soweto giants Orlando Pirates had come knocking for his services.
“It came as a surprise for me,” Makhaula said ahead of his first Soweto derby in Saturday's DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
Makhaula penned a precontract with Pirates to join them at the end of the season, but AmaZulu and the Sea Robbers agreed on a deal that saw the energetic central midfielder move to Gauteng in the January transfer window.
“My agent phoned me at night and he said, ‘You are going to Pirates’, and I was like ‘Are you serious?'. I couldn't sleep after that,” Makhaula said.
“I was so happy because my family is on this side [in Gauteng] and it’s the club I’ve always wanted to play for. It was a dream come true for me.
“After the news broke I was inundated with phone calls and I had to switch my phone off because many people were happy for me.
“I was planning to retire at AmaZulu because when you look at my age it’s close to my retirement. But when Pirates came I couldn’t resist [the offer] or look back.
“I had to grab it with both hands because it’s every footballer's dream to play for one of the biggest clubs.”
Makhaula, whose journey involves stints with Free State Stars and Highlands Park, wishes the chance to play for Pirates had come earlier. But he is also grateful his stay at Usuthu meant he got an opportunity to work with Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy, who was in charge of AmaZulu from December 2020 to March 2022.
“At Free State Stars, there were coaching changes and I couldn’t break into the starting XI,” Makhaula said.
“I went to Highlands Parks but got injured there. When I went to AmaZulu that is where everything changed.
“I think when Benni McCarthy came I started to play and started to enjoy my football. I played the kind of football I always wanted to play.
“I think this move to Pirates is because of my hard work I put in over the years.”
So far Makhaula's appearances at his new club have been from the bench and he will be hoping to secure a starting berth in the coming weeks. He is excited about his first derby.
“I am a bit nervous because I’ve never played in front of 90,000 people, but I’m looking forward to it and I’m hard every day at training.
“It’s going to be up to the coach to select me because I’m working really hard. Even if he gives me five or ten minutes, I’m always raising my hand.”
