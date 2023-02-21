Soccer

Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of the club

21 February 2023 - 09:16 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with owner John Henry and wife Linda Pizzuti Henry prior to the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with owner John Henry and wife Linda Pizzuti Henry prior to the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27 2022.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in November they were exploring a sale.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a £300m takeover of the club in 2010, said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's “best interest”.

After FSG's initial statement, Liverpool chair Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

Henry was quoted by the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published on Sunday as saying: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling Liverpool? No. Are talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20 plus years?”

Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, owned by the American Glazer family, are also exploring a sale, with confirmed bids from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar's former prime minister.

READ MORE

Race for Manchester United gathers steam with INEOS, Elliott interest

The race to buy Manchester United heated up on Saturday with Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS confirming it had bid for the club and a source telling ...
Sport
1 day ago

Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United

Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5 bn (R108bn) opening bid for Manchester United, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what’s ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Wall Street brings its financial engineering to English football

Chelsea’s new US private-equity owners are betting their know-how will make the London club more valuable than some of its biggest rivals
Sport
1 day ago

EPL race swings again as Arsenal win, Man City slip up

The Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday as Arsenal climbed back to the top of the standings with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa while ...
Sport
2 days ago

Relieved Klopp hails Liverpool's 'statement' win over Everton

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was relieved after his team won their first Premier League game of 2023 by beating city rivals Everton 2-0 on ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Multichoice to take action against those 'stealing' PSL content Sport
  2. ‘Chiefs have bigger problems than Zwane’ — Fans react to defeat by Arrows Soccer
  3. Welcome to Mzansi: Kolisi gifts Kevin Hart a Bok jersey on opening night of his ... Rugby
  4. ‘I understand their frustrations’: Arthur Zwane on being booed by Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs stunned by Arrows ahead of Soweto Derby Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...