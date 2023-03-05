Soccer

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United for seven in record win

05 March 2023 - 20:47 By Reuters
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their sixth goal in their Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool on March 5 2023.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their sixth goal in their Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool on March 5 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool brought Manchester United's bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday.

A week after a resurgent United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup and amid talk of a title push they were blown away either side of halftime as Liverpool recorded their biggest margin of victory in the fixture.

United had looked marginally the better side for 43 minutes before Gakpo's superb finish from Liverpool's first attempt on target gave the hosts the halftime lead.

Within five minutes of the restart it was all over as a contest with Nunez making it 2-0 with a header after some comical United defending before a lightning Liverpool counterattack led by Salah ended with Gakpo finishing in style for 3-0.

With United in disarray Salah got in on the act with a clinical finish in the 66th minute and Nunez then sent a header past a helpless David De Gea in the 75th.

Salah then rubbed salt into United wounds with a close-range effort to score a record 129th Premier League goal for the club before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to make it seven.

Liverpool had thrashed United 4-0 at Anfield last April but considering the reversal of fortunes for the two clubs since that day this result was a major surprise.

United's sobering defeat, described by Sky Sports pundit and their former defender Gary Neville as a “disgrace” left them in third place on 49 points and surely out of the title race as they are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool's fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth on 42 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

I started to run and didn’t know where to: Arteta on Arsenal’s epic win

When Reiss Nelson's piledriver bulged the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory for Arsenal over Bournemouth on ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Guardiola not surprised by Foden's return to form for Man City

Phil Foden's dip in form for Manchester City was only ever going to be temporary, manager Pep Guardiola said as he praised the winger for coming back ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Manchester City close gap on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Newcastle

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Arsenal seal last-gasp win in thriller

Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Confident Man Utd ready for Liverpool test, says Ten Hag

Manchester United will go into this weekend's Premier League clash at rivals Liverpool with confidence and are ready to battle for the three points, ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  3. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport
  5. Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila retires from coaching Soccer

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests