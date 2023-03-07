Soccer

Shock as Richards Bay FC player Mtolo collapses and dies in training

07 March 2023 - 16:14 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Siphamandla Mtolo, captain of Richards Bay, leads his team out during the GladAfrica Championship match against Cape Town Spurs at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 15 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

DStv Premiership club Richards Bay FC has announced news of the death of their midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo after he collapsed in training on Tuesday morning. 

The club said it could not divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old footballer. 

“It is with deep sadness that Richards Bay FC announce the untimely loss of one of our midfielders, Siphamandla 'Spepe' Mtolo,” the club said on Tuesday. 

“He collapsed this morning during training. The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time of bereavement. 

“Motolo's presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Richards Bay FC are with his family, friends and loved ones.” 

Mtolo had been with the Natal Rich Boyz since 2020 after joining them from Motsepe Foundation Championship team Uthongathi. 

He was part of the squad that helped the team from northern KwaZulu-Natal gain automatic promotion to the Premiership last year. 

Mtolo had made nine appearances for Richards this season, eight in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup. 

His last match for the club was the 1-0 defeat to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, where he played the entire game at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Mtolo's death comes soon after the Stellenbosch FC lost youngster Oswin Andries through a stabbing-related injury last month.

