I will have my players’ back: Mokwena opens up on Sundowns’ Mbule and Jali

Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up about reports that big-name players Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.
Having previously refused to comment on the matter, Mokwena did not confirm the reports, but said that all footballers are human beings and have weaknesses and he will have any player's back when he has erred, but not at the expense of the football club.
Sources told TimesLIVE last week that Mbule — who was man of the match in a 3-2 Nedbank Cup win against Richards Bay FC on February 7 then disappeared from the line-up — reported for training drunk about three weeks ago.
They said Jali committed the same offence on February 22 ahead of Downs' departure for their 2-2 Caf Champions League draw against Al Ahly in Cairo on February 25.
Mbule made a return to playing as a substitute in Sundowns' 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Highlights from the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
Mokwena was again asked about the reports of the duo's disciplinary issues after the game.
“What I said in the last press conference [after Downs' 3-1 Nedbank win against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein last week] is that if you're looking for negatives [from me] about my players you won't find it,” the coach said.
“I have two responsibilities. The first is for the club — protect Mamelodi Sundowns, [that's] number one. Number two is I have to protect my players.
“What I will say, I say in a coach-less situation — before I am a coach I am a human being, and before they are players they are human beings.
“And so we have to be very careful sometimes not to go to the side where we affect the person only because we are targeting the professional.
“And I don't want to go into it in too much detail because at the end of the day things that happened in the club are for the club to deal with.
“And there are so many internal things that happen at every single football club. And it becomes very important for the club to protect not just the professionals, including myself, but also the human being.
“Because like in corporate, and in every other job, no-one's perfect. And so that imperfection must come with the acceptance that people will have my back and where I act as a human being where I have more weaknesses than strengths, have more mistakes than good moments ... in those moments I have to know that I am there for the players.
“But it will never be at the expense of the football club. No chance.”
Jali was not in the match-day squad on Sunday.
Downs' league record 15-match winning run came to an end in their draw against Stellenbosch.
Mokwena rested front-line players with an eye to the Brazilians' Caf Champions League group B fixture against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
