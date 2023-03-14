'Drawn against their daily bread': Fans weigh in on Royal AM drawing Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup

Fans are looking forward to an epic clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM after the sides were drawn to play each other in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
The draw for the last eight of the cup were made on Monday, with lower league team Dondol Stars at home to Orlando Pirates. Stellenbosch FC will host Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United will be at home to Sekhukhune United.
Amateur side Dondol Stars from the ABC Motsepe Foundation league knocked out SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC in previous rounds.
Chiefs beat Royal AM 2-0 in January but lost three of the four clashes between the sides before that, and drew the other.
To beat Royal AM, Chiefs will need to play better than they did against first division Casric Stars in the previous round.
Arthur Zwane's side won that clash 2-1 but the coach described it as a game “to forget”.
“It's always difficult to play against teams from the first division because they play with energy more than structure,” Zwane said after the game. We know we could have done better. We know we always want to play our utmost best and have an identity in how we want to play.
“This is one game we want to forget according to our standards. I think we went down to their level. Take nothing from them — they are a good team, they've got their strengths and weaknesses. But I think we could have done better and we know that.”
Fans are excited to see Chiefs and Royal AM clash, and flooded social media with their predictions on who will win.
