Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘squeeze everything’ out of season after Madrid loss

“There are no easy wins in the Champions League and it was a complicated match, but we showed from the beginning how serious we are in our desire to go far in the competition this season,” Benzema told Movistar Plus.

“Football today is about suffering, it's part of the sport we play. Everyone wants more. You always have to suffer. The important thing is to win and get through the next round.”

Also on Wednesday night, Napoli forward Victor Osimhen struck either side of the break to steer the Italians to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and into the quarterfinals for the first time.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who also scored in their 2-0 win over Eintracht in Germany, scored with a header in first-half stoppage time.

Osimhen bagged his 23rd goal in 28 matches in all competitions this season with a tap-in after a quick four-pass Napoli combination in the 53rd minute before Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty to secure a 5-0 aggregate win.

Napoli are the third Italian team to advance to the quarters after Inter and AC Milan.

“It wasn't easy, but we managed to reach a historical goal for Napoli,” coach Luciano Spalletti said. “I hope we enjoy it now with the whole team and together with the fans.”

“It is important to have the attitude we had tonight. At the beginning we didn't have much quality, but we did well and didn't concede.”

“Osimhen is a very strong footballer. He is able to cut behind defenders, and now he is also playing more with the team, and we're happy.”

Before the game fighting broke out in the Italian city as fans set a police car on fire and threw stones at buses and police.

Italian authorities had banned German fans from attending the game amid concerns about possible violence, but some Eintracht supporters made the trip to Italy anyway.

It was peaceful inside the Diego Maradona stadium and the hosts were in control from the start.

