Soccer

Haaland’s ‘super strength’ is scoring, City’s super strength is Haaland

15 March 2023 - 08:09 By Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his second goal with Bernardo Silva in the Uefa Champions League last 16 secod leg match against RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on March 14 2023.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his second goal with Bernardo Silva in the Uefa Champions League last 16 secod leg match against RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on March 14 2023.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Erling Haaland said it was his speed of thought that marked him apart as he fired Manchester City into the Champions League quarterfinals with five goals in a 7-0 demolition of RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

City striker Haaland led Pep Guardiola's side to an aggregate 8-1 rout, after a one-sided last-16 second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

“I'm blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking,” Haaland, who became the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a single game, told BT Sport. “I was so tired after my celebrations.

“My super strength is scoring goals. Should I be honest? A lot of goals today, I didn't think [it through in the moment]. I was just trying to get it into the back of the net.

“A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.”

Haaland, who has now scored 10 goals in six Champions League games this season, said that the team dedicated time in training to work on pressing on the eve of the clash.

“Especially at home we have to run and press. We are so good at getting the ball.

“I think we can use [pressing] more, there is more space for the guys in-between to play. Compared to last year and now we can play with a striker in behind and that's what I'm trying to bring.

“I told [Guardiola] I would love to score a double hat-trick but what can I do?,” he added on being substituted in the 63rd minute, six minutes after netting his fifth goal of the night.

Haaland virtually wrote his own record book on a thrilling night at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola spoiled what might have been one more.

No player in Champions League history has scored six goals in a game.

“If he achieved this milestone, the record, at 22, would be boring, [and] his life; so now he'll have a target to do it in the future, here and everywhere,” Guardiola said. “So that's why I made a substitution.”

Haaland became the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a game, matching Luiz Adriano, in 2014 for Shakhtar Donetsk, and Lionel Messi, in 2012 for Barcelona — with Guardiola as coach.

“I didn't know with Messi when it was happening against Leverkusen, they told me in the first interview,” Guardiola said.

“But I made a substitution [on Tuesday] because normally when the game is over, I want to let as many players as possible play.

“Haaland equalled Messi's record, but he did it in 60 minutes, it's different. Who knows if he would have played 90 minutes?”

Haaland was a six-foot-four-inch bulldozer in front of the net all night, narrowly missing several other excellent chances in a victory that secured an 8-1 win on aggregate.

Haaland has 33 Champions League goals in his career, reaching the 30-goal mark in 25 games, the fewest ever. He is also the youngest to reach that mark.

Also on Tuesday night Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw that took them through 1-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

A disciplined Inter seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

Then Ivan Marcano's effort was blocked on the goal line by Denzel Dumfries and headers from Mehdi Taremi and Marko Grujic hit the post and bar respectively as Porto finally came alive.

Defender Pepe was then sent off for a second yellow card and Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarterfinal draw, the first time they have reached the last eight since 2006.

With Napoli playing on Wednesday in their second leg at home against Eintracht Frankfurt with a 2-0 advantage earned in Germany, Italy could also have three teams in the Champions League quarters for the first time since 2006.

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

BBC seeks to quell furore by putting Gary Lineker back on air

Britain's BBC reinstated its highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker on Monday after its suspension of the former England football captain for ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘He is that extra bit on top we need’: Marcus Rashford on working with Benni McCarthy

English footballer Marcus Rashford has lauded Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy as the "extra bit on top" the club needed since his ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Real will play ‘best offensive’ football despite scoreline against Liverpool

Real Madrid will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at home despite their three-goal ...
Sport
15 hours ago

League leaders Arsenal march on with convincing win at Craven Cottage

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small ...
Sport
2 days ago

How Manchester United honoured AKA

English Premier League giants Manchester United have honoured the memory of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane takes dig at Junior Khanye Soccer
  2. Proteas announce forced changes for West Indies ODI series Cricket
  3. ‘After the game he waited in the tunnel’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Percy Tau Soccer
  4. Mokwena a ‘genius’ and a ‘monster’: Komphela on his Sundowns boss Soccer
  5. Tlhopie Motsepe and Kaitlin Hunt take Safa D-Licence coaching course Soccer

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...