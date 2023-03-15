Haaland’s ‘super strength’ is scoring, City’s super strength is Haaland

“I didn't know with Messi when it was happening against Leverkusen, they told me in the first interview,” Guardiola said.

“But I made a substitution [on Tuesday] because normally when the game is over, I want to let as many players as possible play.

“Haaland equalled Messi's record, but he did it in 60 minutes, it's different. Who knows if he would have played 90 minutes?”

Haaland was a six-foot-four-inch bulldozer in front of the net all night, narrowly missing several other excellent chances in a victory that secured an 8-1 win on aggregate.

Haaland has 33 Champions League goals in his career, reaching the 30-goal mark in 25 games, the fewest ever. He is also the youngest to reach that mark.

Also on Tuesday night Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw that took them through 1-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

A disciplined Inter seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

Then Ivan Marcano's effort was blocked on the goal line by Denzel Dumfries and headers from Mehdi Taremi and Marko Grujic hit the post and bar respectively as Porto finally came alive.

Defender Pepe was then sent off for a second yellow card and Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarterfinal draw, the first time they have reached the last eight since 2006.

With Napoli playing on Wednesday in their second leg at home against Eintracht Frankfurt with a 2-0 advantage earned in Germany, Italy could also have three teams in the Champions League quarters for the first time since 2006.

Reuters

