Soccer

Man United book FA Cup semifinal with dramatic win over Fulham

19 March 2023 - 21:25 By Reuters
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring the team's first goal in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19 2023.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semifinals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham who had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday.

Fulham appeared to be heading for their first FA Cup semifinal appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

But Erik ten Hag's team roared back with a vengeance while the Cottagers unravelled in a frenzied 40-second stretch midway through the second half that started with Willian's red card for a handball after a VAR review.

A melee erupted and Mitrovic, who appeared to shove the referee with his shoulder, and Silva were also shown red cards.

Once order was restored, Fernandes's ensuing penalty put United on the scoreboard.

“They had an opportunity and they blew it,” former United captain Roy Keane said.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer put the 12-time FA Cup champions ahead with a back-heel chip into the net off a cross from Luke Shaw.

Fernandes scored again for good measure seconds before the final whistle.

“It's a huge win,” Sabitzer said. “We wanted to go back to Wembley and we did it.”

Asked whether United won it or Fulham gave it away, Sabitzer said: “We won it. Why not?

“We scored three, they scored one. We were concentrated and focused; we came back and that's the important thing.”

United meet Brighton & Hove Albion — who ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town's dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday — in the April 22-23 semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

Sheffield United came from behind to dispatch Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and will play Manchester City in the last four.

