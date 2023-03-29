No panic from Spain coach De la Fuente after shock defeat to Scotland
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was left to rue two defensive errors that cost his side in Tuesday’s shock 2-0 loss to Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park but refused to blame his players for the defeat.
Scott McTominay scored at the start of each half, profiting from a Pedro Porro slip that allowed Andy Robertson to play the ball into his path before Kieran Tierney shrugged off a weak challenge from Dani Carvajal to cross for the second.
Carvajal replaced Porro at right-back during half time.
“It's a painful defeat,” De la Fuente told Teledeporte.
“Analysing the game, I think early on we did things well enough to change the result. I'll keep those positives, but there's still a lot to improve. I'm happy with the attitude of the boys.
“At this high level, any mistake costs you. But you shouldn't blame the players. It serves as an experience that any small incident tilts the balance of the match.”
De la Fuente said the result will not change his plans ahead of the Uefa Nations League semifinal against Italy on June 15.
“Of course, I bet on the players ins this squad, the same as others who have not been able to come. I bet on them a thousand times.
“You can always change things and improve. You have to work harder. The players have grasped this idea well and I have seen them identify with it.
“I think we have planted seeds and the future will bring us better experiences.”
Spain started their Group A qualifying campaign with a 3-0 home win against Norway in Malaga on Saturday.
The defeat in Glasgow is their first in Euro qualifiers since 2014, a run of 19 matches in which they claimed 17 wins.
Also on Tuesday, Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic's double secured a 2-0 win away to Turkey on Tuesday as they leapfrogged the hosts and moved up to second spot in Group D.
Wales, who beat Latvia 1-0, lead the group on four points on goal difference from Croatia with Turkey third with three.
Kovacic left Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok motionless when he scored from close range in the 20th minute after a failed attempt by the defence to clear the ball.
Kovacic scored again just before half time as he tapped home a rebound after Gunok saved Mario Pasalic's effort.
Kieffer Moore scored a first-half header as Wales beat lowly Latvia to remain unbeaten after two matches in Group D.
Wales dominated the first half at Cardiff City Stadium, narrowly missing the mark from several excellent chances.
Persistence paid off for Rob Page's side in the 41st minute when Dan James crossed perfectly to the centre of the box for Moore to head in for his 10th goal for Wales.
Belgium battled to a 3-2 away win over Germany in a friendly on to make it two wins from two matches in the past four days while piling pressure on the embattled Euro 2024 hosts.
With both teams eager to bounce back from their shock group stage World Cup exits in December, it was Belgium who were the better side, with Germany struggling with their backline.
