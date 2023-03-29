Soccer

POLL | Is coach Hugo Broos the hero of the show after Bafana's Afcon qualification?

29 March 2023 - 13:03 By TImesLIVE
South African players celebrate victory and qualification with head coach Hugo Broos after their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia, on March 28 2023.
South African players celebrate victory and qualification with head coach Hugo Broos after their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia, on March 28 2023.
Image: BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana are beaming after beating Liberia 2-1 to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The team secured a place in next year’s tournament thanks to goals from forward Zakhele Lepasa and striker Mihlali Mayambela at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Tuesday.

“It is difficult to express my feelings right now. I feel enormous happiness. There are 100 feelings going through my body at the moment,” said Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos after the match.

The qualification brought huge relief to Broos, who could not finish watching Friday's home match at Johannesburg's Orlando Stadium, where his team allowed 150th-ranked Liberia to come back from 2-0 down and draw 2-2.

After that humiliating result, few expected brittle, 67th-ranked Bafana to earn the away win that became necessary on a tricky artificial surface against fired-up opponents.

Bafana took a 19th-minute lead via man-of-the-match Lepasa's boot, but just as they did in Orlando, Broos' team too easily allowed Liberian striker William Jebor an equaliser in the 35th.

“It was a very tough game. The style of Liberia is power play, long balls to the front, headers and powerful duels. Therefore we changed some players and brought on those who are powerful, like Innocent Maela and Sphephelo Sithole,” said Broos.

“I think it was good to do that. We scored the first goal, but it was a bit unlucky that we conceded a goal from outside the 16m area. When we scored the second goal, they [Liberia] didn’t look at anything any more, they just dropped the ball in the 18 area and hoped it fell on their feet. And when you see both games, I think we deserved it.”

READ MORE:

Relieved Bafana coach Hugo Broos lost for words after Afcon qualification

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was lost for words after they booked a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to take place in the Ivory Coast next ...
Sport
5 hours ago

‘I’m an experienced coach and knew I shouldn’t do that’: Bafana coach Broos on his walk-off

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted that with his experiewnce he should have known better than to walk off before the end of his team's 2-2 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia

You needed to wait until to the final whistle to be 100% sure Bafana Bafana had beaten Liberia 2-1 to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. After 438, now 259! Proteas smash world record T20I run chase Cricket
  2. 'They’re bitter he doesn’t miss them' — Fans weigh in on claims current Al Ahly ... Soccer
  3. Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia Soccer
  4. What about Pitso Mosimane? — Fans have the perfect person to take over at ... Soccer
  5. NFL dream: how SA’s Dieter Eiselen netted a R15m salary at Chicago Bears Sport

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role