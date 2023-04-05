Mokwena said there is no communication between him and Broos.
Mailula should not have been called up to Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
It points to lack of communication that coaches are disagreeing on how players should be utilised by South Africa's national teams.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes his exciting attacker Cassius Mailula would have been better utilised with a call-up to the South Africa Under-23 team last week than for Bafana Bafana.
The U-23s lost over two legs to Congo in their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier, which saw them exit the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bafana, to whom Mailula earned a first call-up, drew at home and beat Liberia away to qualify for the senior Afcon.
After Sundowns' 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Cape Town City on Tuesday night, Mailula said in-form scorer Mailula could have added more value at his age-group team.
“I would have loved to see Cassius with the U-23s and not with Bafana. I would have loved to see Cassius with his age group and going to Congo-Brazzaville and helping the team to qualify [for the U-23 Afcon]. That’s what I would have loved to see, [for] South Africa, our beloved country.
“Let’s talk about what’s happening, where we are going and what level has been set. It is an emotional topic.”
“Recently I spoke to [former England midfielder] Owen Hargreaves who was coached by some of the best coaches in the world.
“He said he doesn’t want to coach because the job demands and takes so much from you. He said it takes your social life, your health and he can’t do it, but he has huge admiration for people who do it.
“It is a difficult profession but it also comes with its benefits.”
Sundowns wrapped up the 2022-23 league title without kicking a ball this past weekend when SuperSport United were held to a draw by Chippa United.
The Brazilians meet Swallows FC next at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
