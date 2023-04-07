Soccer

Renewed hope of bringing Gallants officials stuck in Libya back home after Dirco intervention

07 April 2023 - 15:17
The government and South African Football Association are negotiating for Rufus Matsena (pictured) and Tebogo Dhlomo's return from Libya.
The government and South African Football Association are negotiating for Rufus Matsena (pictured) and Tebogo Dhlomo's return from Libya.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

There is renewed hope that Marumo Gallants employees Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo will be home soon after the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) facilitated a high-level meeting on Thursday which included the Libyan embassy. 

After the meeting, Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello said he was doing his utmost to ensure media officer Matsena and physiotherapist Dhlomo would be allowed to return home from Libya. 

Matsena and Dhlomo have been stuck in Libya for more than two weeks since their team's 4-1 Confederation Cup defeat to Al Akhdar.  

This after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to businessman and hotel owner Ali Elzargha but there is renewed hope after the meeting with relevant stakeholders. 

Sello said there a virtual meeting was held between Dirco, the Marumo Gallants management, SA Football Association (SAFA), the Libyan embassy in South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia, Elzargha, Matsena and Dhlomo. 

Detainment of Gallants officials in Libya taking toll on their families

The detainment in Libya of two Marumo Gallants officials, Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo, is taking a heavy toll on their families.
Sport
1 day ago

“A virtual meeting was held yesterday under the mediation of the South African department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) in an attempt to urgently resolve the issue,” said Sello in a statement. 

“Parties in attendance included the executive management team of Marumo Gallants, the South African Football Association (SAFA), the Libyan embassy in South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia and other relevant officials. 

“The Libyan hotel owner, as well as staff members involved (Matsena and Dhlomo), were also in attendance. Talks and processes are currently under way to settle the matter and bring the PSL club’s employees back home.” 

Sello added the episode was taking its toll on Matsena and Dhlomo. 

Two Gallants employees stuck in Libya ‘don’t know when we will return home’

Two employees of Premier Soccer League club Marumo Gallants remain in limbo in Libya.
Sport
2 days ago

“My people belong at home here in South Africa with their families, especially over the Easter period. Both men are extremely emotional and exhausted, and need to return to their homes and loved ones. 

“I am trying my utmost to get them back to South African soil. This is an active case and a very sensitive one. My priority is to get my employees back safely. We are not ignoring the media — we have to take into account the various factors that influence this matter and act accordingly. 

“Our sole focus is on bringing our people back home to South Africa. We ask that the media bear with us during this period and understand the fragility of the situation.  

“As we have stated, once the two men are back in the country, we will engage with media and respond to questions around the situation that has transpired,” Sello said. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

The stats: Chiefs’ Bimenyimana has more penalties than Pirates

Some opposition coaches have complained that Kaizer Chiefs have benefitted from refereeing decisions in their fight for second place in the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Champions League quarterfinal

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn with Algerian side CR Belouizdad for the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

I laugh when people say I failed at Pirates: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Trailblazing Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he laughs at people who say his stints in charge of Orlando Pirates and Chippa United were ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Boks ‘seen as aggressive’: ref legend Nigel to smooth ouens’ rough edges Sport
  2. Two Gallants employees stuck in Libya ‘don’t know when we will return home’ Soccer
  3. Is it the colour of my skin?: Chiefs coach Zwane on questions about penalties Soccer
  4. Mailula should not have been called up to Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  5. I laugh when people say I failed at Pirates: Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy