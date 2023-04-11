Tuchel says Bayern the underdogs against Manchester City

Bayern Munich will be considered underdogs when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

In his most challenging match since taking charge of the Bundesliga club last month, the German manager will be hoping to pull off another win over City having guided former club Chelsea to the Champions League title with victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021 Champions League final.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern have won Europe's premier club competition six times while City are still hunting for their first title. Despite that record Tuchel feels all the pressure will be on the Manchester side.