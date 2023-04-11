Soccer

Tuchel says Bayern the underdogs against Manchester City

11 April 2023 - 11:52 By Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a Champions League press conference at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 10 2023.
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a Champions League press conference at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 10 2023.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Bayern Munich will be considered underdogs when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

In his most challenging match since taking charge of the Bundesliga club last month, the German manager will be hoping to pull off another win over City having guided former club Chelsea to the Champions League title with victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021 Champions League final.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern have won Europe's premier club competition six times while City are still hunting for their first title. Despite that record Tuchel feels all the pressure will be on the Manchester side.

“Tomorrow, we will have the role of the underdog and that is OK. We have to stay confident and stay on top of our game,” Tuchel said on Monday.

When asked how Bayern would deal with City, Tuchel said: “Pep's teams always have his own unique style. We will try to find ways of competing both with and without the ball.

“There will be moments where we will be suffering and we will have to defend as a block, try to overcome that and try to get more possession.”

Defender Matthijs de Ligt echoed the sentiment of Tuchel, emphasising the importance of stopping City's midfield from supporting their front row, especially the Champions League's leading scorer Erling Haaland.

“It will obviously be a tough game. It's important that our defence is well organised. Haaland is a fantastic player, but it will be difficult for him if he doesn't get good passes from his teammates.”

Earlier on Monday, Bayern announced that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting would miss the match with a knee injury. Tuchel said he had a shortlist of replacements.

“There is no reason Serge Gnabry couldn't play as a No 9. He may not have the height, but nor do Thomas Muller or Sadio Mane,” Tuchel said, adding that the Cameroon international would be missed when defending set pieces.

Uefa Champions League quarterfinal, first leg fixtures (all 9pm SA time)

Tuesday:

Benfica v Internazionale

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Wednesday:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

AC Milan v Napoli

READ MORE

Guardiola defends Man City’s lack of Champions League success

Manchester City are desperate to win their first Champions League but desire alone will not be enough to claim success in Europe's top competition, ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Man City monster Haaland on same level as Messi and Ronaldo: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said striker Erling Haaland is of the same calibre as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Norwegian ...
Sport
2 days ago

Big task ahead at Chelsea but anything can happen at Real, says Lampard

Frank Lampard always knew he had a big job on his hands and a losing start to his return as interim Chelsea manager on Saturday only confirmed that.
Sport
1 day ago

How did Liverpool not win? says Klopp, as Arsenal survey the wreckage

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left at a loss to explain how his side did not complete a comeback win against Arsenal in what he described as a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gap narrows in title chase as Liverpool snatch late equaliser against Arsenal

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, which robbed the Premier League leaders of their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man United climb back into third with 2-0 win over Everton

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial secured a well-earned 2-0 victory over Everton as the hosts climbed above Newcastle United ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Romain ‘Fohloza’ Folz is a ‘fraud’: Usuthu insiders claim Sport
  2. SA cricket set for a brighter future Sport
  3. WATCH | Gallants’ stranded duo return from ordeal in Libya Soccer
  4. Man City monster Haaland on same level as Messi and Ronaldo: Guardiola Soccer
  5. ‘We keep beating ourselves’: Zwane after Chiefs’ costly draw against Gallants Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities