Guardiola defends Man City’s lack of Champions League success

Defender Ruben Dias echoed his manager's sentiments, saying the tournament was “special” for City.

“We really want to be in it and to see it through. It will be a difficult match, but it is what the competition is all about, beating the best,” Dias said.

“We are happy to be here. Every season the work you have to do is to stay in competitions — the Premier League, the Champions League, all the cups. The biggest goal is to stay in competitions as long as you can.”

On Tuesday, Guardiola and City will come up against Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel in the Champions League for the first time since the German manager's Chelsea team beat them in the 2021 final.

"[The 2021 final] was a tight game but we forget it and we try again,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes you win when you deserve to, sometimes you lose. I don't live in the past. It's part of the game.”

Tuchel took charge of Bayern last month, after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

“I try to figure out the quality they have in all departments. It would have been difficult with Julian Nagelsmann and also will be difficult against Tuchel,” Guardiola said.

“I don't pay that much attention, more attention on what I do with my team.

“Tuchel is a creative manager. Good build-up, good connections between players with good runners who attack the spaces.”

Uefa Champions League quarterfinal, first leg fixtures (all 9pm SA time)

Tuesday:

Benfica v Internazionale

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Wednesday:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

AC Milan v Napoli