Orlando Pirates have announced that long-serving top official Floyd Mbele has resigned.
Mbele, Pirates' administrative manager, was responsible for much of the day-to-day running and organisation of the club.
“Orlando Pirates has accepted the resignation of the club’s administration manager Floyd Mbele,” Bucs said on Monday afternoon.
Top Orlando Pirates official resigns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have announced that long-serving top official Floyd Mbele has resigned.
Mbele, Pirates' administrative manager, was responsible for much of the day-to-day running and organisation of the club.
“Orlando Pirates has accepted the resignation of the club’s administration manager Floyd Mbele,” Bucs said on Monday afternoon.
“The club management wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”
A former South African Football Association competitions manager, Mbele left Pirates after a previous stint in August 2011 to become a director at now-defunct Platinum Stars. He became chair of Stars in February 2012.
He rejoined Pirates in July 2013.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Riveiro happy at prospects as Orlando Pirates hit speed in final straight
Saleng to the rescue again as Pirates keep Champions League hopes alive
We don’t want to to stop: Riveiro after Pirates’ fifth league win on the trot
‘This is only halfway’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria
There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second
EDITORIAL | SA football needs more than lip service to proper safety nets for ex-players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos