“We also need to assist the coaches by doing the right things and mental strength has to be there. Also, positive attitude can keep us in a good space where we will be able to do things in a better way because at the end of the day we might point fingers but that’s not going to help us.
“This is a team and not an individual sport, what matters the most is for us as players to be united during difficult and good times. Once you start worrying yourself about other things, you might feel that you are not good enough.
“But if you are strong mentally, clearly whatever comes you can be able to deal with it. We know it is not easy but if you are strong mentally you might have a problem and that’s the reality because this is Chiefs.
“We are here as players and we are here to try by all means to do things that will make everyone happy. We know that some of you guys here support Chiefs, or Pirates, and that’s the reality.
Chiefs defender Hlanti says players must help coach Zwane to reclaim glory
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
After what has been an inconsistent season for Kaizer Chiefs, defender Sifiso Hlanti admits that players must take some of the responsibility for the situation the club is in.
Hlanti said players must assist under-pressure coach Arthur Zwane to achieve the desired results and that mission continues with the crunch Nedbank Cup semifinal against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
“We know the duty that we have as players. We chose to come and play for Kaizer Chiefs for a reason,” he said.
“We came to this team to add value and not just to be here and have fun. The game of football goes with fun, happiness and joy but in all it is about us doing what we can do best.
“We also need to assist the coaches by doing the right things and mental strength has to be there. Also, positive attitude can keep us in a good space where we will be able to do things in a better way because at the end of the day we might point fingers but that’s not going to help us.
“This is a team and not an individual sport, what matters the most is for us as players to be united during difficult and good times. Once you start worrying yourself about other things, you might feel that you are not good enough.
“But if you are strong mentally, clearly whatever comes you can be able to deal with it. We know it is not easy but if you are strong mentally you might have a problem and that’s the reality because this is Chiefs.
“We are here as players and we are here to try by all means to do things that will make everyone happy. We know that some of you guys here support Chiefs, or Pirates, and that’s the reality.
“We want to make everyone happy.”
Hlanti added the clash against Pirates is an opportunity for them to redeem themselves.
“We need to try and redeem ourselves but at the end of the day we don’t need to put ourselves under unnecessary pressure. We need to look at things with a positive attitude, we know that playing against Pirates is always a fight.
“It is a special occasion, not only for us as players, but for everyone in the country. We are looking forward to make things happen knowing very well that they also have a plan and we also have a plan.
“It is going to be an exciting game with high intensity but we are positive.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Soweto derby sold out
Stadium team working hard to produce good pitch for Soweto derby
Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos