Soccer

Guardiola angry over Haaland's penalty gesture

07 May 2023 - 11:50 By Reuters
Manchester City's Erling Haaland gives the ball to Ilkay Gundogan to take a penalty.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland gives the ball to Ilkay Gundogan to take a penalty.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

A magnanimous gesture by Manchester City's goal-machine Erling Haaland left Pep Guardiola fuming on Saturday after the Norwegian striker ignored his manager's orders to take a spot-kick and handed the ball to team mate Ilkay Gundogan.

After the German midfielder had scored a first-half brace to put the Premier League leaders 2-0 up against Leeds United, Guardiola yelled from the sidelines for Haaland to take the penalty they had been awarded in the closing minutes.

But the 22-year-old Haaland, who has already scored a Premier League single season record of 35 goals, glanced at Guardiola before handing the ball to Gundogan so that the German could complete a hat-trick.

It was a move that sent the Spanish manager into fits of rage, especially as Gundogan's effort was pushed aside by a diving Joel Robles.

“If Gundo scores everyone is 'OK, hat-trick, well done,'” Guardiola said after City's 2-1 victory.

“But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it.”

The 32-year-old Gundogan felt the heat from Guardiola when he stepped up to the spot.

“First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that, and then also he had a go at me,” Gundogan told BBC Sport. “It is what it is at the end.

“The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me. I was confident to score.”

Haaland had several excellent scoring chances, with a shot that bounced off the crossbar and another that glanced off the post.

With City in pursuit of their third successive Premier League title, and the win having extended their lead over second-placed Arsenal to four points, Guardiola's mood had improved somewhat by the time he met reporters postgame.

“The performance was excellent. We played really, really good,” said the Spaniard, whose side have four league games left this season.

“Who knows if Erling takes the penalty and miss it? What happen if Gundo takes the penalty and score? So the question is 2-0, who is the taker? The taker is Erling.

“Second point is that is how Erling is as a person. He is incredible, wants to score goals, but at the same time, the team, the mates are important. He had chances to score goals, he didn't convert, but he played an outstanding game.

“But it's 2-0, especially in England it never is over and I want the taker who has more routine, who is a specialist, to take it.”

Treble-chasing City next head to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

MORE:

Ilkay Gundogan brace takes Man City four points clear

Hard-charging Manchester City went four points clear of Arsenal at the top the Premier League yesterday, beating Leeds United 2-1 with a pair of ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Safa ready to play hardball with SABC

This begs the question: why should the football association be constrained to sell its rights to the SABC, often at a fraction of what Safa would get ...
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe tendered his resignation to the president of the association Danny Jordaan on Friday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates finally beat Chiefs to book place in Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates remain on course for a rare domestic cup double while Kaizer Chiefs will enter their ninth year without silverware.
Sport
20 hours ago

Banyana's history against European teams a concern ahead of World Cup

Banyana Banyana’s history against their European counterparts doesn’t paint a great picture for South Africa ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Sport
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources Soccer
  2. ‘I haven’t received one cent for the transfer of Iqraam’ — SuperSport CEO ... Soccer
  3. 'The sleeping giant is awake' - Pitso Mosimane on Al-Ahli's promotion to Saudi ... Soccer
  4. 'We don’t care where the money comes from': Jordaan on meeting with Kodwa to ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs and Pirates star Siphelele Mthembu urges players to stop ... Soccer

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters