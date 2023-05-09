Soccer

Foster celebrates Burnley’s promotion to Premier League with Palacios

09 May 2023 - 15:03
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster celebrates winning the EFL Championship with his Burnley teammates.
Image: BURNLEY/TWITTER

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, 22, celebrated his English Championship club Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League on Monday in the company of his parents and former coach at Orlando Pirates, Augusto Palacios.

Palacios coached Foster in Pirates' development ranks before being promoted to the senior team in January 2019. Foster spent a few months as a Pirates striker before signing  for French club Monaco as a 17-year-old in August 2019.

After spending five years at a number of clubs in Europe, Foster joined Burnley in January from Belgium side KVC Westerlo for a record fee of more than R200m.

On Monday, Burnley wrapped up their campaign with a 3-0 home win over Cardiff and Foster, who has featured in 11 matches and contributed one goal, was among the unused substitutes. 

Wrapped in a South African flag, Foster celebrated his club's promotions with teammates, fans and Palacios, who he had invited with his parents for the occasion.  

Foster will join Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, Philemon Masinga, Eric Tinkler, Steven Pienaar, Shaun Bartlett, Mark Fish, Quinton Fortune, Percy Tau, Mbulelo Mabizela, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Aaron Mokoena among the Bafana players who've played in the Premier League.

