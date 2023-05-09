South Africa

Another delay hits Senzo Meyiwa trial

Unavailability of court interpreter leads to postponement

09 May 2023 - 14:50
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Senzo Meyiwa trial was forced to stand down on Tuesday because there was no court interpreter available.

After a short adjournment and counsel meeting in chambers, state prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that the isiZulu interpreter who has been part of the proceedings was unavailable.

“Our regular interpreter called this morning to say due to circumstances beyond his control he will not be able to come to work,” said Baloyi.

He said an alternative interpreter was arranged, but he was at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court more than 80km away.

“In consultation with everyone in the matter, we felt that we should rather stand down the matter until tomorrow,” Baloyi said.

He said hopefully they will have the services of two interpreters from Wednesday onwards to avoid similar problems in the future.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela pointed out that this was an inconvenience to everyone as financial consequences were involved.

Postponing the matter, Maumela said he had no other option.

It was expected that defence lawyer Charles Mnisi, representing Mthobisi Prince Mncube, would start cross-examining Meyiwa's close friend and eyewitness Mthokozisi Thwala.

The matter suffered another delay last Friday when defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele asked for a postponement as he was feeling unwell.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer.

They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.

The matter is expected to resume on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

