Soccer

Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season for sweet deal at Al-Hilal

10 May 2023 - 12:24 By Reuters
Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona looks on during a La Liga match against Osasuna at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on May 2 2023.
Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona looks on during a La Liga match against Osasuna at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on May 2 2023.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets will leave the club at the end of this season after spending 18 years with the Catalan outfit, the team said on Wednesday.

Busquets, 34, began his youth career at Barcelona in 2005, before making his first-team debut in 2008.

The former Spain international served as the club captain for the past two seasons, having become an integral part of the team over the years.

He helped Barcelona win eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Haaland shackled, but De Bruyne shows his class

For once Manchester City goal monster Erling Haaland was shackled, but when his side needed a moment of magic the old reliable Kevin De Bruyne ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“It has been an honour and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge, but everything must come to an end,” Busquets said on Instagram on Wednesday.

The player, who retired from international duty last year, has made more than 700 appearances for Barcelona and holds the record for playing in more El Clasicos than any other player, with 48 appearances against Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid.

He could add another league title to his achievements this season, with his team leading the points table by 13 points, with five games remaining.

A report on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones said Busquets has accepted an offer by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, with Lionel Messi. Messi's father said the Argentine has not “signed or agreed” a deal.

MORE:

‘I don’t think anybody is going to catch them in the next few years’ — Hunt on Sundowns

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has said that Mamelodi Sundowns have set the bar too high and they will continue to dominate the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sekhukhune to meet Pirates in Nedbank Cup final after win over Stellies

Ambitious Premier Soccer League club Sekhukhune United will battle it out for Nedbank Cup top honours against Orlando Pirates in the final at Loftus ...
Sport
2 days ago

Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire

The race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is going down to the wire next Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago

'Bra Alex was Sundowns through and through,' says ‘Mambush’ Mudau as tributes pour in for Alex Shakoane

Daniel “Mambush” Mudau and Peter Koutroulis, who are among those who knew Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane well, have joined the footballing fraternity in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies Soccer
  2. Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates Soccer
  3. Who's going to be Bok captain? The candidates for captaincy Sport
  4. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport
  5. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...