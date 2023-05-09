Mercedes-backed EV battery start-up plans €5.2bn plant in France

Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology picked France over other European nations to invest as much as €5.2bn (about R107bn) in a factory that will produce a new generation of cells for electric vehicles, people familiar with the matter said.
The solid-state battery start-up will make an announcement later this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified before the plan becomes official. The plant will be in the port of Dunkirk in northern France and start operations by the end of 2026, assuming the company gets regulatory approvals, the people said.
When fully ramped up in 2031, the facility will be able to supply batteries for as many as 750,000 cars annually, according to a description of the project posted on the website of France’s public hearing office. A representative for ProLogium declined to comment on the plan. French newspaper Les Echos reported earlier on the plant.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to travel to Dunkirk on Friday. ProLogium had been evaluating 90 sites across a dozen countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the UK before choosing the French port.
The facility is the fourth EV battery factory planned for France as the nation and the EU push for local production to challenge Asian dominance of the sector. China’s Envision Group announced a €2bn project at a Renault factory in Douai two years ago, while French battery start-up Verkor plans its own plant in Dunkirk, and Stellantis, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and TotalEnergies are jointly building another plant, also in northern France.
ProLogium, founded in 2006, is one of a handful of companies touting advanced battery technology that’s more powerful, durable, faster to charge and safer than the lithium-ion cells used in many electric vehicles. While solid-state technology offers vast potential improvements that could accelerate EV adoption, it has yet to be produced at scale.
ProLogium last year signed a co-operation agreement to develop solid-state battery cells with Mercedes. The German carmaker and Vietnam’s VinFast also have invested in the start-up.
Mercedes-backed EV battery start-up plans €5.2bn plant in France
Image: Bloomberg
